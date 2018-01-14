Reuters/Carlo Allegri Harvey Weinstein is now under investigations regarding the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

New information regarding Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman's divorce settlement have surfaced.

It has been revealed through multiple reports regarding Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman's divorce that the latter would be receiving $15-20 million. Not only that, the 41-year-old fashion designer and actress will also be receiving primary custody of her two children with Weinstein. However, with regards to their marital assets, the two are still working out how they would be dividing them.

So far, no documents have been filed yet regarding their divorce settlements, but it has been reported that the former couple has already agreed upon their settlements in late December.

It should be remembered that back in October, Chapman had revealed in a statement that she is leaving Harvey Weinstein following the disgraced Hollywood producer's sexual harassment scandal. Dozens of women came out to accuse the 65-year-old of sexual assault, harassment and rape, which spanned decades. While Weinstein has denied engaging in non-consensual sex with women, the allegations made against him sparked a chain of reaction in Hollywood with many celebrities coming out with their own sexual abuse experiences, thus highlighting one of the industry's biggest issues.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in her statement. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time," she added.

Upon the release of Chapman's intention to divorce Weinstein, the producer released his own statement, saying he agrees with his wife's decision. "I support her decision. I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild," he said. "I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart," he went on to say.