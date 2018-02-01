Gerard Butler News: '300' Actor Reveals His Life Perspective Changed After Motorcycle Accident

REUTERS/Gus Ruelas British actor Gerard Butler arrives at the premiere of "How To Train Your Dragon 2" in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2014.

Following his motorcycle accident last year, "300" actor Gerard Butler has revealed his perspective about life has now changed.

It was in October last year when Butler figured in a motorcycle accident. While he luckily survived the road mishap, it has definitely impacted him in more ways than one, including how he views life.

In an interview over the U.K. TV show "Lorraine" this week, Butler revealed that, while he still wants to go on adventures, he makes sure to do things in a safer way.

"It makes you think, I need to think about other things. I want to not have the stress of waking up in the morning and thinking I have this coming up and that coming up. I want an adventure but in a safer way," Butler said.

To recall, it was reported last year that Butler crashed his motorcycle after being run off by a car. Although the actor sustained some minor cuts and bruises, not a single bone in his body was broken.

In his guesting on "Lorraine," though, Butler recalled and admitted that he was, indeed, driving his motorcycle fast. Hence, when the accident happened, he already imagined how worse things could get for him, which, luckily, was not really the case.

"I was going very fast so I knew I was going far when I crashed. I was going through the air a certain way, and it seemed like a long time. I thought if I fall in the wrong way I'm a dead man, or I'm going to wake up paralyzed," the actor shared.

While the 48-year actor loves adventures, it goes without saying that his love for adrenalin rush has attracted harm. After all, his motorcycle accident last year was not the first time he had a brush with death.

In 2011, Butler was also rescued following a surfing accident while filming the movie "Men and Mavericks" as big waves dragged him underwater and into a rocky reef.