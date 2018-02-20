Helen Sloan/HBO One of the first photo teasers for "Game of Thrones" season 7 featuring Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

A German figure skater recently made waves when he danced to the theme of "Game of Thrones" during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"Game of Thrones" is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular shows in the world of television today, so it is understandable that its theme song would also be one of the most recognizable. However, catchy as the theme may be, only a few would probably equate it with figure skating, just like German figure skater Paul Fentz. Just recently, the 25-year-old Olympic figure skater had used the hit HBO series' theme song to accompany his performance at the 2018 Winter Olympics held in South Korea.

Not only did Fentz use the "Game of Thrones" theme, he also dressed up for the occasion when he entered the skating rink in a Jamie Lannister-inspired outfit complete with an indication of a severed head, just like the character in the TV show. While Fentz's performance did not actually give him a higher ranking, it was definitely enough to entertain the crowd as well as the viewers watching at home.

"Paul Fentz just dressed as Jaime Lannister and skated to GoT music. This is why figure skating is my favorite sport," one Twitter user tweeted.

But it isn't just the viewers that Fentz managed to rile up as commentator Tara Lipinski too expressed her excitement for the performance. Unfortunately, she also gave quite the critique as she commented, "It was not his best, but a Lannister always pays his debts," before saying, "this music gets me."

Responding to her critiques, fellow commentator Johnny Weir teased the 35-year-old when he referred to her as "Cersei."

Just a day before his "GOT" performance, Fentz had also taken an unorthodox approach when he performed to the tune of a jazz version of the Oasis song "Wonderwall."