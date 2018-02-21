'Get Out' Director Jordan Peele Begins Shooting New Film This 2018

Facebook/KeyAndPeele Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as their character selves in Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele”

Since the success of Jordan Peele's "Get Out," film enthusiasts have been in anticipation of the breakout director's next project. Luckily for fans, Peele has just revealed that he is set to begin shooting his as-yet-unrevealed second film this 2018.

"Get Out" marked Peele's directorial debut after years of acting in front of the cameras. Last year, he revealed that he was going to set aside acting to pursue directing and make more films as impactful as "Get Out." During his extended interview for Hollywood Masters, Peele revealed that he's currently writing a thriller for Universal Pictures and that he would be the one to direct it when it enters production later this year.

Peele refused to drop any detail about his next project, although he said he's doing it to "entertain" himself again. He also said previously that he had several ideas in his mind for "socially conscious" horror flicks, so it's possible that his follow-up film will be under the same genre.

Asked if his next film would go into the same area as "Get Out" or would be something completely different, Peele said, "A little bit of both. One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun, genre of intrigue is my favorite. That's my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble 'Get Out.' That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one. So yeah, every choice has really either pretty big ramification because it is the second."

In May last year, Peele signed a two-year first-look deal with Universal, with the first project being a new thriller with a production budget of $20 million. While Peele hinted that his upcoming film will resemble "Get Out" in terms of tone, no story details are available as of this time, so fans should stay tuned for more updates on this project.