'Get Out' Director Jordan Peele Jokes About Film Being a Christmas Movie

Facebook/GetOutMovie A promotional image for the film "Get Out"

"Get Out" director Jordan Peele recently reacted to the said film being a Christmas movie. Considered one of the most successful horror films of 2017, the movie earned favorable reviews from both critics and moviegoers because of its theme and biting tone.

Earlier this week, a fan asked the writer/director via Twitter, "Is 'Get Out' a Christmas movie or am I about to upset my whole family?" Peele quickly responded, saying, "Let's see... there's a man with a white beard, multiple deer, a fire place, a bunch of snowflakes, and a guy named Chris goes down a dark hole! I'd say go for it!"

"Get Out" is considered a satirical horror movie, but its position within the genre has been a subject of debate. While the movie heavily features social satire, it also includes elements of horror. Previously, Peele also mentioned that "Get Out" is a documentary, adding to the confusion all the more. Despite that, its unique tone and subject have allowed it to earn itself a nomination at the Golden Globes this year.

The film centers on a young man named Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams), who visit the suburbs to meet Rose's family for the first time. Chris, an African-American, is edgy to meet his girlfriend's family because he does not know how her family will react if they find out about their interracial relationship.

Last month, debates about the movie surfaced once again when it was confirmed to compete in comedic categories at the Golden Globe Awards, with some questioning why it's not competing in horror or dramatic categories. Amidst the ongoing debates, Peele said, "The most rewarding part of making 'Get Out' is the conversations the film has inspired. When I originally heard the idea of placing it in the comedy category it didn't register to me as an issue."