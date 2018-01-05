'Get Out,' 'Dunkirk,' 'The Shape of Water,' Among the Frontrunners at the 2018 Golden Globes

Facebook/GetOutMovie A promotional image for the film "Get Out"

This year's Golden Globes is just around the corner, and it is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated yet, with a broad range of remarkable films and TV shows in the running. On Sunday, Jan. 7, film and TV buffs will finally witness the much-awaited event in Hollywood and find out which among last year's films and TV shows have stood out in the eyes of the judges.

Among the most popular titles competing this year are "The Shape of Water," "Get Out" and "Dunkirk."

"The Shape of Water" has been nominated in seven categories, including Best Original Score. However, the win won't come easy for Guillermo Del Toro's fantasy romance, as also competing in the same category are romantic drama "Call Me Be Your Name, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing," "Missouri" and "The Post. "The Shape of Water's" lead star, Sally Hawkins, is also in the running—and might end up winning—in the Best Actress for Drama category.

In the Best Film-Drama category, "Call Me By Your Name," is predicted to be the winner, with its lead actor, Timothee Chalamet, possibly winning in the Best Actor-Drama category.

Meanwhile, the 2017 horror satire "Get Out" has been nominated as the Best Film in the Comedy/Musical genre and many are rooting for it. In fact, its nomination in the said category is meant to increase its chances of bagging the award. Its main star, black actor Daniel Kaluuya, is also the top pick as the Best Actor in the Comedy/Musical category.

For Best Director, the prediction is that the award will go to "Dunkirk" helmer Christopher Nolan. The World War II thriller was a blockbuster hit when it opened in theaters and many expect Nolan to win his first Golden Globe because of it.

Meanwhile, the omission of "Wonder Woman" from the list of nominees has been an issue for many, especially since the film was not only a box-office but also a critical hit.