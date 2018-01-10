'Get Out' Failing to Bag Anything at the 2018 Golden Globes Sparks Fans' Outrage

Facebook/GetOutMovie A promotional image for the film "Get Out"

Fans of the critically acclaimed movie "Get Out" took to Twitter to rant about the film not winning anything at the recent Golden Globes. The movie was one of the highest grossing films of 2017 and was also a critical success so many expected it to dominate this awards season.

"Get Out" opened in theaters last year and brought in more than $250 million at the worldwide box office. Aside from being a certified box office hit, it was also a critical hit, with film critics commending it for its unique elements and theme. When it comes to Golden Globes nominations, however, it looks like "Get Out" has been doomed since the beginning.

The problem started when "Get Out" was nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. Many were surprised by the category under which the film received a nomination, with some fans pointing out that while "Get Out" included elements of dark comedy, it was far from a comedy film. Instead, it was a social commentary on racism — something that inventively tackled a serious social issue. Despite the outrage from fans, however, director Jordan Peele said that he didn't care what type of film it was labeled, as long as the audience knew their truth.

With "Get Out" not bagging any award at the recent Golden Globes, many were pissed. One Twitter user wrote, "How was 'Get Out' the only movie everyone was talking about yet they never touched the stage?" Another user wrote, "'Get Out' not winning any Golden Globes is like a live version of 'Get Out' unfolding in real time."

Aside from "Get Out," other films that fans expected to bag awards at the Golden Globes but were snubbed were "The Post" and "Dunkirk." These titles landed multiple nominations but failed to get a single win, urging fans to flood Twitter with their expressions of disappointment.