Get the Complete 'Shadowrun' Collection and More for Less than $10 in the Newest Humble Bundle

Harebrained Schemes The world of "Shadowrun" is a blend of both cyperpunk technology and more classical magical fantasy.

Got an itch to develop a tactical mind? Want to explore a unique world that combines the best aspects of cyberpunk futurism with the mystical elements of traditional fantasy? Well look no further as Humble Bundle is selling every "Shadowrun" game by Harebrained Schemes for less than 10 bucks total with the added benefit of several similar games and that good feeling people get from donating to charity.

For the next two weeks, Humble Bundle is offering the Humble Classics Return Bundle, which features several games that try to recapture the magic and the feeling of old-school role-playing games like "Planescape: Torment" and the original "Fallout" games. Among these titles is the complete "Shadowrun" trilogy by Harebrained Schemes, a series of turn-based roleplaying games set in the fictional world of "Shadowrun."

The best things about these games is the level of freedom and control given to the player on how to play and how to create their character. Players will be able to pick from several classes, races, and various skill sets that all change how the game will play out. In addition to that, these games feature in-depth stories and lore that explore the unique universe of "Shadowrun" that combines mysticism with technology.

Among the three, "Dragonfall" has the highest rating at 87 percent on Metacritic, while "Hong Kong" and "Returns" follow up with respectable scores of 81 percent and 76 percent, respectively. While "Returns" and "Dragonfall" can be grabbed by paying at least a dollar, interested buyers will have to beat the average ($8.51 at the time of this writing) in order to get "Hong Kong" as well.

In addition to these games, beating the average will also get buyers their own copy of "Broken Sword 5 – The Serpent's Curse," "Telsa Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure," "Wasteland 2," "Age of Wonders III," and "Xenonauts," all games that are within the same genre as "Shadowrun" and should satisfy anyone interested in playing more strategic games.

There are also two additional titles that people can get if they are willing to spend at least $15 – "Torment: Tides of Numenera" and "Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut Edition."

Finally, a percentage of all purchases made will go straight to charity. For this month, Humble Bundle's featured charity is charity: water, an organization dedicated to providing clean and safe drinking water to everyone on the planet.

The Humble Classic Returns Bundle will be available up until March 6.