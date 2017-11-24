'Ghost Dog 2' News, Release Date: RZA Confirms Jim Jamusch, Forest Whitaker Returning for the Sequel

Reuters/File Forest Whitaker accepts the 2014 NAACP Image Award for Best Actor.

Following the success of "Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai" in 2000, its sequel is finally happening. Although the film was not a major blockbuster hit, those who watched it could not help but keep buzzing about it because of its particularly odd theme.

The original film was released in theaters more than a decade ago and starred Forest Whitaker and was directed by Jim Jarmusch. As the production for the sequel kicks off, reports reveal that both Whitaker and Jarmusch are coming back for the continuation of the cult film. This was first announced by Wu-Tang rapper RZA, who is currently penning the sequel.

RZA revealed on Wednesday that Whitaker and Jarmusch had already signed up for the upcoming sequel. "Jim Jarmusch, my good buddy, and Forest Whitaker, have both signed on with me and another writer named Dallas Jackson, to executive produce another 'Ghost Dog.' And we already have something written. So maybe 'Ghost Dog' will make its way back to the silver screen, or small screen," he said.

Although Whitaker and Jarmusch have not yet spoken publicly about the project, the musician-turned-writer's statement indicates that there's a chance that the sequel to the first "Ghost Dog" movie might be an episodic series instead of a film. If that's the case, then fans can expect it to find its home on a streaming service like Hulu or Netflix.

"Ghost Dog" tells the story of a contract killer whose unique skills including whirling his gun at warp speed and skating through this world like a phantom. In the spirit of the samurai, he has vowed to be loyal to Louie (John Tormey), a small-time hoodlum who saved his life several times in the past. It remains to be seen how the killer's legacy will continue in the upcoming sequel, which has yet to have a release date.