'Ghost of Tsushima' News: Devs Share New Pieces of Concept Art Showcasing the Game's Setting

YouTube courtesy of PlayStation An early look at the world featured inside 'Ghost of Tsushima'

One of the more interesting features of the new PlayStation 4 exclusive known as "Ghost of Tsushima" is its setting.

The developers have opted to go with feudal Japan as the backdrop for the upcoming game, choosing the island of Tsushima in particular as the point of focus.

Judging by what has been shown of the world so far, it looks like the developers have selected a particularly gorgeous setting for their game.

Some of the picturesque locales can be seen in the previously released announcement trailer embedded below.

The serene beauty of the bamboo forests and countrysides were featured in the video alongside detailed structures that looked like they were ripped straight out of history books.

Notably, those places shown in the trailer were captured using the game's engine, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog from director Nate Fox. That likely means that those places will also be seen by players as they go through the game.

For those gamers who want to see more of the world contained inside "Ghost of Tsushima," they can check out the new pieces of concept art shared recently by the developers. The concept art show off three different locations that could serve as interesting spots for battles inside the game.

It is also worth noting that the the game is expected to be the biggest one the developers at Sucker Punch Productions have created thus far, according to Sony boss Shuhei Yoshida, Gamingbolt reported.

One more thing that players should know is that this upcoming offering from Sucker Punch is also going to be an open-world title, which means players are going to be given plenty of freedom to explore their gorgeous surroundings.

More news about the world included inside "Ghost of Tsushima" and when players may be granted access to it should be made available in the near future.