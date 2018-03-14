'Ghost of Tsushima' Rumors: Sucker Punch's Next Offering Could Still Be Far From Being Ready

Devs have not announced any release window yet for the upcoming game

YouTube courtesy of PlayStation 'Ghost of Tsushima' is open-world game that will be set in feudal Japan

Announced in the latter half of last year, "Ghost of Tsushima" is slated to be the next major offering from Sucker Punch Productions. It is also expected to present players with a new kind of open-world experience.

The game has flashed great potential, and it is one of those titles that figure to get more and more hype as it gets closer to launch.

Fans should know that they may need to wait quite a while for this game, however.

First off, developers have not even attached a release window of any kind to the game. That is a pretty clear sign that they are not expecting to make it available anytime soon.

On top of that, the developers may still be looking to hire people who can handle key roles for the project.

Spotted recently by One Angry Gamer, some job listings that have been posted by Sucker Punch include one for a gameplay programmer and another for a senior environment artist.

The website then speculated that those positions being unfilled could mean that "Ghost of Tsushima" is not coming out this year, and development will need to go smoothly for the game to have a chance at being released in either 2019 or 2020.

Hopefully for fans, the wait will be worth it. And from the way the developers described the game thus far, it very well could be.

The open-world game will take players to feudal Japan - a setting that has not really been featured prominently in other titles within the same genre.

Game director Nate Fox noted in an earlier post on the PlayStation Blog that players will take control of a "battered samurai" in this game, and they will then need to battle against "overwhelming odds."

This game is not going to be a straight up samurai simulator as well, with the official website noting that players "must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting – the way of the Ghost – as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan."

More news about "Ghost of Tsushima" should be made available soon.