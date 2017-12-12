'Ghost of Tsushima' To Be Sucker Punch's Biggest Offering Yet, Will Be Open-World

YouTube courtesy of PlayStation No release date is currently known for 'Ghost of Tsushima'

"Ghost of Tsushima" will soon be taking players back to feudal Japan. And while there, they will be able to explore a world both beautiful and immense.

Recently, Sony boss Shuhei Yoshida and some of the developers of the game took the stage for the PlayStation Experience event to give fans a better idea of just how large this game world actually is.

According to Yoshida, the world contained inside the upcoming offering from Sucker Punch Productions is expected to be the biggest the one the studio has made thus far, surpassing even the in-game world included in "infamous: Second Son," GamingBolt reported.

What that likely means is that players will be able to explore the world inside the game for quite some time. And because it is an open world title, only a few restrictions are expected to be imposed on the players.

Furthermore, in a post on PlayStation's blog, director Nate Fox shared that the locations featured in the announcement trailer will also be included in the game itself.

Developers included locations such as fields of flowers, bamboo forests, beautifully designed castles as well as a town first shown in a peaceful state and eventually burned to the ground in the trailer. All of those locations and more are expected to be included in "Ghost of Tsushima."

Players will be able to visit those different locations as the game's protagonist, a samurai who managed to survive the invasion of the Mongols.

Interestingly enough, however, it seems like the protagonist will not just be fighting like a samurai, with developers noting that this character "must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting – the way of the Ghost – as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan."

More news about "Ghost of Tsushima's" in-game world, protagonist and other features should be made available in the near future.