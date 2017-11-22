'Ghost Recon Wildlands: Ghost War' Latest Update: New Game Mode, Maps and Class Now Available

"Ghost Recon Wildlands: Ghost War" had its first update, and it's a pretty hefty one at that. The content drop added a new class, four new maps and an entire game mode, and can weigh up to 12 GB from all those upgrades.

As Ubisoft laid out in their blog post, their first update called "Interference" is a substantial boost to the game's PvP focused free add-on. Ghost War pits two teams against each other, mostly in a four-versus-four deathmatch style round that rewards tactical play and strategic choice of player classes.

Ubisoft Ghost War is a free Player Vs Player (PvP) update to "Ghost Recon Wildlands."

These classes fall into three broad categories — Assault, Marksman, and Support — and from these templates, Ubisoft plans to add more classes to suit the new gameplay modes that they will be introducing to the game.

This new gameplay mode, a first for the "Interference" update, is called "Uplink." Unlike other modes where a team assaults a hack objective while the opposition tries to defend it, this mode has both four-person teams racing to a hacking point to be the first to access it.

Defeating the other team before they can hack the access point is also an option, as PC Gamer points out. Players who prefer the more subtle route will find the new class, the Disruptor, well suited for this gameplay type.

This class relies on abilities that disrupt the Heads-Up Display of nearby opponents, causing confusion and breaking their teamwork while the Disruptor sneaks past.

This update comes as a 5.5 GB download for the PC version, but UPlay and console versions will have to pull down 12 GB. The massive size is partly due to the four new maps added with the update — "Warehouse," "Oil Rush," "Burnout," and "Sub Factory."

The "Interference" update will be followed by the "Jungle Storm" add-on, coming in December as the second update for "Ghost Recon Wildlands: Ghost War."