'Ghostbusters' Game Similar To 'Pokemon Go' To Be Released This Year

Reuters/Sony Pictures After the many releases of "Ghostbusters" films, video games, TV shows, and comic books, an augmented reality smartphone game based on the sci-fi franchise is now to be released this year.

The long-awaited demo of the "Ghostbusters World" augmented reality (AR) game has finally been presented at the Google's 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC) booth.

"Ghostbusters World" will reportedly be very similar to the famous location-based AR game "Pokemon Go." Naturally, the "Ghostbusters World" game will be hunting and collecting ghosts instead of "Pokemon."

The developers have promised new and unique ghosts, but "Ghostbusters World" will also try to be consistent with their franchise's brand. Therefore, users can also expect familiar ghosts that have been featured in "Ghostbusters" movies, video games, shows, and comic books.

According to the official Facebook account of "Ghostbusters World," players will be able to catch "specters, poltergeists, full-roaming vapors, and more."

"The Ghostbusters Universe is rich in characters and Ghostbusters World is the perfect medium to get to know these characters in a whole new dimension," revealed Ivan Reitman, director of the two original "Ghostbusters" films.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has also uploaded a 30-second trailer of the AR mobile game on its YouTube channel.

In the video's description, it is revealed that "the all-new state-of-the-art augmented reality game features the latest in AR and other mobile technologies and differentiates itself with skill-based gameplay and numerous other exciting features yet to be announced."

But, these are the only details that have officially been disclosed. No specific release date has been broadcasted, but it has been announced that the game will be coming out on Android and iOS devices later this year.

According to IGN Reports, more information about the game will be disclosed at the Game Developers Conference happening in March.

"Ghostbusters World" is currently under development by Sony Pictures Entertainment in collaboration with Consumer Products, Ghost Corps, and publisher FourThirtyThree Inc. The developers are expecting the game to be well-received by "Ghostbusters" fans.

"Fans will have the opportunity to take a walk through an immersive game environment that merges our everyday world with the many ghosts from the Ghostbusters Universe. It's an unparalleled experience!" said FourThirtyThree Inc. CEO Sung-Jin Han told VR Focus.