'Ghostbusters' Star Ernie Hudson Set to Appear in 'Blue Bloods'

Facebook/CBSBlueBloods Featured is a promotional image for "Blue Bloods"

A familiar face will join the cast of "Blue Bloods" when it returns after the winter break. A new casting report about the series has confirmed that Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore in the 1984 classic "Ghostbusters," will have a guest stint on "Blue Bloods" next year.

According to the said report, Hudson's episode will air sometime in 2018. In the series, he will play a hardworking but disgruntled school principal named Darryl, whose school is plagued by incidents of gang violence. Upset that he has not been able to do anything to prevent violence from taking place in their school, he will use extreme measures and talk to the kids in the language they understand best in hopes of making a difference.

Aside from portraying the iconic Zeddemore in the fan-favorite film "Ghostbusters," Hudson also previously appeared in "Oz," where he played Warden Leo Glynn. He also rose to fame after he appeared as Munro in the 1995 film "Congo" and as Police Sergeant Albreact in the 1994 movie "The Crow." This year, he also appeared in "APB" as Sergeant Ned Conrad, "Angie Tribeca" as Pete Tribeca, and on "Twin Peaks" as Colonel David.

"Blue Bloods" aired its midseason finale last Friday and as expected, it left a lot of questions to fans. For now, fans can only guess what police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his officers can do to intervene in the school's affairs when the series returns. It also remains to be seen if he's going to have any connection with Hudson's character.

"Blue Bloods" season 8 is rumored to return early next year. However, CBS has yet to give the series an official premiere date because the network is currently busy avoiding scheduling conflicts with the 2018 Winter Olympics.