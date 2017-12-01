'Ghosted' Season 1 News: FOX Orders Six More Episodes, Taps 'The Office' Alum Paul Lieberstein as New Showrunner

Facebook/GhostedonFOX Promotional image for 'Ghosted'

Fans of "Ghosted" can look forward to more of Max (Adam Scott) and Leroy (Craig Robinson) on FOX.

According to Deadline, the network has ordered an additional six episodes for the debut season of the comedy series. The first season was originally intended to have only 10 episodes, with the order bringing its new total to 16.

Robinson will also be reuniting with "The Office" co-star Paul Lieberstein, who has been tapped to replace Kevin Etten as executive producer and showrunner. Etten was the showrunner and executive producer for the first 10 episodes of the season. Lieberstein will be taking over for the remaining six. Lieberstein, who is known for portraying HR rep Toby Flenderson on "The Office," also served as showrunner and executive producer on the NBC series.

The publication revealed that Lieberstein was brought on as showrunner because FOX had been aiming to change the direction of the show into more of a workplace comedy. Lieberstein's long experience with "The Office," along with HBO's "The Newsroom," made him the perfect candidate for the position. "The Office" ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013.

However, fans will have to wait a while before seeing the change in tone. The upcoming episode, titled "Haunted Hayride," is only the eighth in the season. As previously reported, the episode will find Max and Leroy going undercover and investigating the disappearance of a young girl at a haunted hayride. While the happening may be paranormal, the two will also have reason to believe that it could just be a marketing stunt.

The teaser trailer does not reveal much about the new episode, only showing Max and Leroy sporting costumes for the case. Max takes on the look of a werewolf jock. Leroy, on the other hand, has chosen an inconvenient costume, a mummy.

"Ghosted" season 1 airs Sundays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on FOX.