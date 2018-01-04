'Ghosted' Season 1 Spoilers: Annie Joins Max and Leroy's Next Case in the Woods

Facebook/GhostedonFOX Promotional image for 'Ghosted'

The upcoming episode of "Ghosted" season 1 will see Max (Adam Scott) and Leroy (Craig Robinson) enlisting the help of Annie (Amber Stevens) for their next case.

The synopsis of the midseason premiere, titled "Snatcher," states that Max and Leroy's next case will have them looking for a particular killer creature. Annie happens to be an expert on the creature, so the boys will ask her to join them on the job. However, it looks like things will not go exactly as planned, as the trio find themselves lost in the woods while searching for the killer creature. Max will have to use his survival skills to get them out of this one.

Meanwhile, back at The Bureau Underground, Barry (Adeel Akhtar) will attempt to help Captain LaFrey (Ally Walker) will a personal issue. It seems that LaFrey is having trouble with her dating life, so Barry will try to resolve her problems in an effort to prove his worth to her.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Max, Leroy, and Annie in the woods, looking up and preparing to run away from something. By the looks of it, this particular creature is very frightening and perhaps even has the ability to fly. They run through the woods and into a cabin. It is unknown, though, whether they are really staying in the cabin or if they just stumbled upon it in the moment.

With Max and Leroy's ears against the wall, they listen to a loud growling sound. Max points out that he hears something coming from the other side of the wall, but Leroy admits that the growling is just emanating from his stomach.

"She's not happy," Leroy says about his belly.

The clip ends with a quick glimpse of the scary creature before cutting to Max and Leroy screaming.

"Ghosted" season 1 airs Sundays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on FOX.