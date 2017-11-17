'Ghosted' Season 1 Spoilers: Max and Leroy Go Undercover On the Set of a Ghost-Hunting Show

Facebook/GhostedonFOX Promotional image for 'Ghosted'

The upcoming episode of "Ghosted" season 1 will see Max (Adam Scott) and Leroy (Craig Robinson) going undercover.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Ghost Studz," states that a couple of conceited actors named Chaz and Jared will encounter actual paranormal activity by accident and will find themselves in danger. The two are the stars of a ghost-hunting show called "Ghost Studz." Max and Leroy will then go undercover at an abandoned mental hospital in order to save the two actors.

In the process, however, Leroy will come to realize that he and Max will never be able to enjoy the perks that come with being famous since they work for a secret organization. Barry (Adeel Akhtar), on the other hand, will want his own perks.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Max and Leroy getting ready to fight some ghosts. By the looks of it, Max will find himself overpowered by one of the ghosts haunting the abandoned mental hospital, but Leroy will be there to help his partner.

In another scene, Max touches something and is caught off guard by it. He takes a whiff of his hand and tells his friend that it "smells weird."

"You sure that's not what your hand always smells like?" Leroy asks him.

"Do you know what your hand smells like?" Max asks back.

"Cocoa butter," Leroy replies.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, titled "Sam," Annie (Amber Stevens West) was left in charge of the Bureau, and she installed an artificial intelligence (AI) software called Sam (Dax Shepard).

Max suspected that Sam was evil, but the tables were turned on him when the AI convinced everyone else at the office that Max was not to be trusted. However, in the end, Max managed to shut Sam down and get everyone back on his side.

"Ghosted" season 1 airs Sundays, at 8:30 p.m. EST on Fox.