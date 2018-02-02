'Gigantic' News: Game Receives Final Update Before Being Shut Down

Facebook/GoGigantic Promotional picture for "Gigantic."

Known as the critically acclaimed third-person action game, "Gigantic" has received its final update as game developer Motiga has revealed that the game will be shut down. Further reports reveal that the decision was made because despite its positive reviews, "Gigantic" could not rake in a bigger audience to sustain it.

"The game is a unique and exciting experience that captured many hearts and minds. Unfortunately, it did not resonate with as many players as we'd hoped," Motiga said in a statement. "Over the last several months, the teams at Motiga and Perfect World looked into viable options to sustain Gigantic. However, the current state of the game has restricted options for further progress and relevant content updates and delivering basic features while also fixing long-standing issues was more complicated than expected. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to find an impactful solution that would help Gigantic breakthrough in a crowded market."

Further reports reveal that following the realization that there might not be enough to support "Gigantic," publisher Perfect World had to lay off most of the team that was working their hardest behind the title. So far and up until the final January update, a skeleton team has been working to bring continuous content to whoever has stuck to the game despite its imperfections.

Aside from the heartfelt gratitude from the team, Motiga has also announced that the heroes in the game will be offered for free, as purchasing Rubies and Hero Packs have been disabled. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, for those who would like to see what "Gigantic" could have offered, the critically acclaimed game title is now available for Xbox One and Windows PC until July.