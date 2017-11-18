Gigi Hadid Drops Out of 2017 Victoria's Secret Show

Gigi Hadid is not walking down the runway of this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (L-R)Bella Hadid, Gigi, and their mother Yolanda.

The 22-year-old supermodel took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that she will be unable to participate in the annual VS show, which will take place in Shanghai, China this year.

"I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year," Hadid wrote. "Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x."

Hadid's fans were surprised to hear the news especially since the supermodel already confirmed her return to the VS runway. Last August, she announced that she was asked to walk in the 2017 show in Shanghai. She was thrilled to share the news, which she said made her feel like a "dreaming kid again."

On the other hand, Gigi's younger sister, Bella Hadid, appears to be walking the VS show this year. Last Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share her excitement for the upcoming event.

Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, and other models are expected to return this year as well. It is unclear if the Hadids' bestie, Kendall Jenner, is walking this year, as she has neither confirmed nor denied her return. While other models gushed about being asked back on the show, Jenner remained mum.

TMZ suspects that she will not be in the line-up because of a multi-million dollar deal she signed with La Perla lingerie. Part of the contract reportedly inhibits her from promoting other lingerie brands like VS.

While Jenner's fellow models posted throwback photos of VS shows, she promoted La Perla's new lingerie campaign.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is scheduled to air on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.