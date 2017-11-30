'Gilmore Girls' Canceled: Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Confirms 'No Plans' to Return

"Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino finally puts all questions about the show's return to rest. She confirmed that it's not coming back on air, while promoting her latest series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter that hatching "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" happened at the right place and time with the cast and crew. Unfortunately, there won't likely be a situation like this anymore.

"The reason that it happened the first time is because we all went to that Austin [ATX] Festival and we all sat together and there was an open bar and we were all sitting there saying, "It feels good now, let's do it now," Sherman-Palladino explained. "There's nothing being planned right now," she reiterated.

Sherman-Palladino, however, isn't completely shutting down the thought of doing more episodes in the future. If the right inspiration strikes and there was another open bar with her "Gilmore Girls" cast and crew, then who knows what could turn out?

That future might be a longshot though given how much busy the scribe and the "Gilmore Girls" stars are these days. Alexis Bledel (Rory) is in "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2, while Lauren Graham ("Lorelai") is in the upcoming show "Linda from HR."

Sherman-Palladino, on the other hand, is focused on her new series, which just released on Amazon. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" already received a two-season deal from the streaming platform, so her schedule for the next couple of years is booked.

The new show features a devoted wife whose husband leaves her for another woman. She finds her voice by doing stand-up comedy and realizes she's quite good, so gets into it full-time.

"In her onstage debut, Mrs. Maisel killed and had audiences responding overwhelmingly to digital applause," the VP of Amazon Studios Joe Lewis said. "Like any great young stand-up, we're excited to see what she has to say next and for a long time to come. That made it an easy decision to order two seasons from Amy and her incredible cast."

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" remains streaming on Netflix with four 90-minute episodes. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" debuts on the Amazon streaming platform with 10 episodes.