'Gilmore Girls' Creator Talks Possibility of Doing Sequel

(Photo: Facebook/GilmoreGirls)

Fans are yet to see the last of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) of "Gilmore Girls" after all.

Last year, loyalists of the beloved dramedy were able to catch up with the duo with "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" by Netflix. Now, it seems that more episodes are in the cards.

During an interview with Radio Times, "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said that there is a possibility for them to return to Stars Hollow.

She recently signed a deal with Amazon and the folks over there will be down to bring more "Gilmore Girls" to fans, per Sherman-Palladino:

We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it. So it would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we're all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again. Because we had to repaint Stars Hollow, and we'll have to repaint it again. But it's definitely possible.

Of course, there will be a lot to consider in making a sequel to "Gilmore Girls" possible and thankfully, some cast members have expressed interest to come back.

Bledel, for instance, said early this year that she will be up for it provided it has the right story and timing. Scott Patterson went as far as to say that a reunion every year would not sound too bad.

Graham, on the other hand, believes that doing more "Gilmore Girls" will be very risky because there are greater chances of it falling short of the expectation especially considering the legacy of the show.

However, it is not hard to imagine that the subject of reviving the series has come up in conversations between the cast and Sherman-Palladino.

The "Gilmore Girls" creator revealed in the same interview she remains in touch with Graham and Bledel and now that she has spoken about the possibility, it is could be that they can start talking more seriously about the project.