'Gilmore Girls' Creator's New Show 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Begins Two-Season Run

"Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has new series debuting this December. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" will stream on the Amazon platform and early reviews shows it's already a winner for critics.

Facebook/MaiselTV "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" from Amy Sherman-Palladino will debut on Amazon on Nov. 29.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" takes place in the 1950s and centers on a Jewish housewife, Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), who thinks she's living the best life with husband Joel (Michael Zegen). He, however, drops a bomb on her by checking out of their marriage.

One drunken night at a comedy club, Mrs. Maisel got up on stage and ranted about her husband and his affair. She realized she has a knack for comedy and from there, she set out to become a stand-up comedienne.

Similar to "Gilmore Girls," Mrs. Maisel's parents, Rose and Abe Weissman (Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub), are important figures in the series. They don't approve of their daughter getting into comedy and blame her for Joel's mistakes.

"I wrote this before we did 'Gilmore Girls,'" Palladino told W Magazine. "It's just a relevant struggle as a woman in society and especially in comedy."

Mrs. Maisel will learn about doing stand-up comedy the hard way as there are unspoken rules and the business is not kind to comediennes. She, however, has the right confidence to press on.

"I think people who liked 'Gilmore' will enjoy this because it's going to have an energy and drive to it like that," the show creator told Newsweek. "But they're very different characters," Palladino clarified when comparing Mrs. Maisel to the iconic Lorelai Gilmore.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has an 87 rating on Metacritic, an 8.7/10 rating on IMDb and a 95% critic and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Palladino is confident the series will go beyond two seasons.

Amazon already picked up "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" for two seasons in April. The platform will finally launch all episodes of season 1 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 3:00 a.m. EST but the pilot has been streaming since March.