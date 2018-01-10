'Gilmore Girls' Renewal: Matt Czuchry Discuss Odds of Returning, Talks 'The Resident'

Is "Gilmore Girls" actor Matt Czuchry (Logan) ready for another installment? Will fans of the Netflix series finally know if he's the father of Rory's baby?

Facebook/TheResidentonFOX "Gilmore Girls" star Matt Czuchry leads the cast of "The Resident" on FOX.

Czuchry shared his thoughts on a "Gilmore Girls" renewal while promoting his new series, "The Resident," which launches of FOX this January. The actor doesn't seem to be on board another installment of the family drama for the time being.

"I think what was so great about the [2016 Netflix revival] was that it had been nine years," Czuchry said. "The timing felt right for that."

Czuchry is aware that fans want more episodes of "Gilmore Girls." He said, however, that the story should be right if the show gets another shot on the small screen.

Incidentally, "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino was at the recent Golden Globe Awards and joked that she planned on cornering Alexis Bledel (Rory) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jess) that night. She would ask them about doing another season.

But like Czuchry, Bledel and Ventimiglia's schedules are booked since they're also doing their own shows. Bledel is on "The Handmaid's Tale" while Ventimiglia is on "This Is Us."

Even Sherman-Palladino has her focus on her new series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," which recently won for Best Comedy at the Golden Globes. Thus, bringing the cast and crew back together for another "Gilmore Girls" offering might be a long shot.

Netflix gave "Gilmore Girls" four 90-minute episodes to stream in November 2016. The series originally ran on The WB and The CW from 2000 to 2007.

Meanwhile, Czuchry's new show also features Emily Van Camp ("Revenge"), Bruce Greenwood ("American Crime Story"), Manish Dayal ("Halt and Catch Fire"), Melina Kanakaredes ("CSI: NY") and Shaunette Wilson ("Black Panther"). Czuchry plays a brash and brilliant rule-breaking doctor who challenges his superiors and inspires the interns.

"The Resident" debuts on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 10:00 p.m. EST on FOX. Then it will settle in its Monday slot at 9:00 p.m. EST beginning Jan. 22.