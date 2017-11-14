'Gilmore Girls' Revival Rumors: Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino Cleared to Make New Season

"Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino may have moved over to Amazon, but it does not mean the end of a Netflix extension for the beloved show. She and her partner Daniel Palladino has succeeded in negotiating the freedom to make a new season wherever they want, as Amy shared in an interview.

Amy Sherman still has "Gilmore Girls" on her mind while she and her writer partner sat across Amazon during their multi-year agreement signing, and the pair was able to convince them to leave the series in their hands, even if it means working with rival Netflix.

Facebook/Gilmore Girls "Gilmore Girls" could have a new remake, this time on Netflix.

"We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it," Amy said in between talking about her new show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with the Radio Times.

This is huge news for "Gilmore Girls" fans who have been subsisting on the four episodes of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" for some time now. The mini-season is currently streaming on Netflix, and it takes place years after the finale of the original show.

In the season summary, the 2016 remake is "set nearly a decade after the finale of the original series, this revival follows Lorelai, Rory and Emily Gilmore through four seasons of change." As such, the four episodes are named after the four seasons: "Winter," "Spring," "Summer" and "Fall" in that order.

Turning back to the future of "Gilmore Girls," Amy Sherman admits that a lot of things have to go right if they are to have a shot at remaking the show. "So it would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we're all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again," she explained.

"But it's definitely possible," Amy assured fans. Meanwhile, her new series "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" launches on Amazon on Nov. 29.