'Gilmore Girls' Revival Update: Is a Season 2 Renewal Happening? Here's What the EPs Have to Say

(Photo: Facebook/GilmoreGirls) Netflix released the "Gilmore Girls" revival in November 2016 and star Lauren Graham said no more follow-ups.

After the "Gilmore Girls" revival last year, fans have renewed hope that they will see more of Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) in Stars Hollow. At the moment, however, nothing is set in stone yet about a renewal.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino revealed that the first attempt to bring the show back happened because it just felt right at the moment.

The thing about "Gilmore Girls" is, it's an amorphous thing. The reason that it happened the first time is because we all went to that Austin [ATX] Festival and we all sat together and there was an open bar and we were all sitting there saying, "It feels good now, let's do it now."

She believes that a second season of the "Gilmore Girls" revival could be born out of the same setup:

I think it would have to be a similar situation. There would have to be an open bar and we would have to have the right story and the right format and it would have to be a time where the girls and us all felt like, "Yeah, let's dive in again."

What she made clear is that "there's nothing being planned right now" as far as giving "Gilmore Girls" a second go, "but it's open if the muse strikes."

In a separate interview with TVLine, Sherman-Palladino's husband Daniel Palladino, who serves as the executive producer, said that should the show return, it will not be in the form of four mini movies anymore.

It's going to be a different format. It's going to take some new shape.

Sherman-Palladino recently signed an overall deal with Amazon, but they can work with Netflix for the "Gilmore Girls" revival if they choose to exercise the clause they were given in that contract.