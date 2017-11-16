'Gilmore Girls' Sequel News: Showrunner Lands a Deal With Amazon

"Gilmore Girls" is coming to Amazon. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has landed a deal with the streaming platform to create another sequel to the hit comedy-drama series of the early 2000s.

Facebook/GilmoreGirls/ Promotional image for 'Gilmore Girls'

"We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it," Amy told RadioTimes.com.

The "Gilmore Girls" showrunner and her husband Daniel Palladino, who is also her writing partner, signed a deal with Amazon last Sept. More importantly, the network gave them creative freedom when they do decide to revisit Stars Hollow and continue the story.

"So it would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we're all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again," the creator revealed before adding, "because we had to repaint Stars Hollow, and we'll have to repaint it again. But it's definitely possible."

Stars Lauren Graham, Kelly Bishop, and Alexis Bledel, who play the titular characters, Lorelei, Emily, and Rory Gilmore, respectively, will most likely reprise their roles. They have become friends with the Palladinos over the years so chances of their return are high.

When asked about the revival series, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," which aired on Netflix in Nov. of last year, Amy revealed that everyone enjoyed it. Creating the sequel was such a different experience from the original series, she said. Filming for the sequel was less hectic. Unlike before, they actually had time to talk and hang out on set as they were not pressed for time.

Amy is currently gearing up for the release of her latest series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" which will debut on Amazon this Nov. 29.