'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Will Lane Kim be Back in Part 2?

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Promotional photo for "Gilmore Girls"

If "A Year in the Life" will have a second part, the fans would like to see more of Rory's (Alexis Bledel) best friend, Lane (Keiko Agena), who has been an integral part of her life in "Gilmore Girls."

According to Pop Sugar, if there is a character that should have had more screen time in the Netflix revival, it would have to be the Korean girl who won many viewers hearts with her quirky personality. Lane has known Rory ever since they were kids. In the series, they were the best of friends who served as each other's best confidante. Lane was there to comfort Rory in her first heartbreak. Even when they moved on and led different lives, they still meet each other once in a while to catch up.

In "A Year in the Life," Lane already has a family of her own. Though her mother is still as strict and not as supportive as Lorelai (Lauren Graham) is to Rory, they have a healthy relationship. Lane also managed to get her band going for a long time. When they were kids, she has always wanted to be a drummer. Although Lane's life is far from perfect, she has made the most out of it. In contrast to Rory's messy situation, with her pregnant and all, many fans were quick to note that Lane is that character who has evolved to become the best among the rest.

At the moment, the chances of the show being continued appear to be small. Netflix and the showrunners have yet to give any update on the rumored preliminary talks from last year. Fans have something to look forward to in 2018, though, since the annual "Gilmore Girls Fest" will still take place. Organizers Jennie and Marcus Whitaker have reportedly started selling tickets since Dec. 15 and they are expected to be sold out soon. The event will once again be held in Kent, Connecticut.