'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Will Logan Defy His Parents to be with Rory?

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Promotional photo for "Gilmore Girls"

Logan (Matt Czurchy) has to convince his snotty family to give up on his engagement to pursue Rory (Alexis Bledel) in the potential second part of "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

As Pop Matters points out, the show's revival on Netflix made a huge gamble by changing many characters' personalities that the fans have come to love. For instance, Logan, who has been depicted as a spoiled bad boy who does whatever he pleases, became a pawn to his family's thirst for more power and prestige. The Huntzbergers arranged his marriage with a French heiress and surprisingly, he was okay with that.

Logan's "transformation" is expected to play a huge role in his and Rory's happiness in the storyline's continuation. If he will not be able to man up and fight for his own happiness, there is no way that he will take responsibility for what happened in the revival. During the finale, it was revealed that Rory was pregnant. Speculations are rife that the baby's father is Logan since they had an on-again, off-again affair going on in the entire four-part event.

Meanwhile, there is also no guarantee that Rory wants to acknowledge Logan as the father of her child. When she told Lorelai (Lauren Graham) the news about her pregnancy, she seemed to be content and confident of becoming a single mother. As a strong-willed woman, Rory will probably work hard to show everyone that she can raise the baby on her own, just like what her mother did with her.

At the moment, there is still no confirmation about a part two for "A Year in the Life." Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino recently said that it would take a lot of work for it to become a reality at this point. For instance, they need to come up with "right" story and format.

"... The thing about Gilmore Girls is, it's an amorphous thing. The reason that it happened the first time is because we all went to that Austin [ATX] Festival and we all sat together and there was an open bar and we were all sitting there saying, 'It feels good now, let's do it now.' I think it would have to be a similar situation. ... There's nothing being planned right now but it's open if the muse strikes," Sherman-Palladino said.