Gina Rodriguez Drops APA and Primary Wave Following Sexual Misconduct Claims

"Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez has severed ties with her talent agency and management company following the recent onslaught of sexual harassment allegations the agencies have been entangled in.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Rodriguez is currently in talks with other companies after she left both APA and Primary Wave Entertainment. She has been with the former since 2012. It was two years prior to her Golden Globe win for her breakout role as the titular character in The CW's "Jane the Virgin."

The LA-based talent agency APA fired Tyler Grasham last October after several men spoke out about being sexually assaulted by him, some of whom were underage. Filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman said that when he was a teen actor a decade ago, the agent got him drunk and then sexually assaulted.

"I find it incredibly difficult to believe they do not know of his predatory behavior, using his position within the company to prey on naive kids," Lipman said about APA.

Grasham did not represent Rodriguez. The actress' exit will not be the first for the company. The now-fired agent's younger clients, which include "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard and Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, have previously announced their departure from the agency.

Reports say that Rodriguez is close to finalizing her exit from her management company. She was managed by Primary Wave co-CEO David Guillod, who stepped down on Saturday following actress Jessica Barth's accusations. Their former client accused Guillod of drugging her and then taking advantage of her sexually in 2012.

Following the unfolding revelations of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct throughout his career in Hollywood, more and more have found the urge to come forward and speak the truth about their own traumatic experiences as part of the #metoo campaign.