Gina Rodriguez Hints 'Jane The Virgin' To End After Season 5

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Gina Rodriguez has announced that "Jane the Virgin" season five will be the final season of the series.

"Jane the Virgin" may be coming to an end, as series star and co-executive producer Gina Rodriguez mentioned during the Women To Watch Day in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

Aside from starring in and producing the show, Rodriguez has also tried to direct The CW's "Jane the Virgin" in a pivotal season 4 episode.

"When it came to directing 'Jane,' as the star of the show — as a woman, as Latina, I was like, 'I need to come so correct that I cannot be denied," Rodriguez shared to the audience, told The Variety.

Rodriguez shared that her directing stint was "the most incredible experience" for her. The episode she directed came out as the highest-rated episode of the season, according to the 33-year-old actress. With this, Rodriguez disclosed her plans to direct more episodes for season five, which the actress has also noted would be the "final season."

So far, the CW has not yet confirmed the announcement Rodriguez made.

The CW comedy-drama series was launched in 2014. Since then, Rodriguez has played Jane Villanueva, a religious young Latina virgin who becomes pregnant after being artificially inseminated accidentally.

The show has been nominated for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards. It has also won the Peabody Award and has been named a TV Program of the Year by the American Film Institute.

Rodriguez has had several nominations and awards from playing Jane, with her most remarkable recognition coming from the Golden Globe Award.

The actress won the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress - Television Series, Musical or Comedy in 2014, giving The CW its first win in the particular award. She was nominated for two more Golden Globe Awards in the same category in 2016 and 2017.

"Jane the Virgin" airs on the CW every Friday at 9 PM, EDT.