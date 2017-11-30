'Gintama' Live-Action Movie Latest News: Well Go USA Confirms March 2018 Home Video Release in North America

Warner Bros Japan Official Site Theatrical poster for the live-action adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's action-comedy manga series, "Gintama," starring Shun Oguri as Gintoki Sakata.

The 2017 "Gintama" live-action movie is coming to the United States with an official home video release.

Warner Bros Pictures released the movie in Japan on July 14, 2017. It starred popular Japanese actor Shun Oguri as the protagonist, Gintoki Sakata, along with Masaki Suda and Ryo Yoshizawa in the roles of Shinpachi Shimura and Sougo Okita, respectively.

The movie went on to earn 980 million yen in the first four days of its theatrical run. Its popularity even inspired a live-action web shot that premiered on Docomo's official streaming service, dTV, on July 15. The live-action treat has also made its debut at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada, and is also expected to screen in the United States, Germany, Spain, and Central and South America.

Recently, Well Go USA has confirmed with Anime News Network that they will be releasing the popular live-action film in North America on DVD, Blu-ray Disc and DVD combo pack, as well as in Digital HD on March 6, 2018.

The movie is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Hideaki Sorachi and is set in an alternate version of Edo, wherein aliens known as Amanto have come to invade and take over the world by turning the Shogunate into a puppet government. The narrative centers around Gintoki and the rest of the Odd Jobs' eccentric crew, who take on strange missions, while also doing their part in saving the world.

The anime adaptation that debuted its first season in 2006 is now airing its second to the last arc, "Porori-hen," on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.