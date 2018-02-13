'Gintama' Live-Action Movie Sequel Announced; Jiro Sato to Play a Different Role?

Warner Bros Japan Official Site Theatrical poster for the live-action adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's action-comedy manga series, "Gintama," starring Shun Oguri as Gintoki Sakata.

A sequel has officially been announced for the 2017 live-action film adaptation of the popular Japanese action comedy manga series, "Gintama."

The upcoming sequel will be bringing back Japanese actor Shun Oguri as the protagonist Gintoki Sakata. Oguri is best known for playing the role of Rui Hanazawa in the 2005 live-action television adaptation of the popular manga series "Hana Yori Dango (Boys Over Flowers)," alongside Mao Inoue, who played Makino Tsukushi, and Arashi's Jun Matsumoto, who played Domyouji Tsukasa.

He has also previously played the lead role in the 2014 live-action film adaptation of Monkey Punch's popular manga series, "Lupin the 3rd." Chinese actor Jerry Yan played his rival Michael Lee in the movie.

Jiro Sato, who played Takechi Henpeita in the first film, will also be on board for the sequel film. However, he has teased that he will be playing a different role in "Gintama 2."

Other cast members, returning and otherwise, are yet to be officially announced.

The first film was released in Japan in July 2017, and it reportedly earned 980 million yen in its first four days. It also premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Canada in the same month and had a limited U.S. screening courtesy of Azoland Pictures in January 2018.

Well Go USA will also be releasing the first film on DVD, Blu-ray Disc and on a DVD Combo Pack, as well as on Digital HD on Tuesday, March 6.

The original manga series, written and illustrated by Hideaki Sorachi, was launched in Shueisha's "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine in 2003 and has since been published in 71 collected volumes, with a 72nd one expected to be released on Friday, March 2.

"Gintama 2" is scheduled to be released in Japan on Aug. 17. Additional information about the sequel film's cast and crew, as well as possible international distribution will be announced on the film's official page at a later date.