'Gintama: Porori-hen' Episode 8 Spoilers: Gintoki–Sougo Face Off to Finally Begin as Excalibur Arc Hits Climax

TV Tokyo Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-comedy anime series "Gintama: Porori-hen," the fourth season of the anime adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's manga series.

It turns out that the Shinsengumi's ace, Sougo Okita, is the least of Gintoki Sakata's concern as the Excalibur Arc continues on the next episode of the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Porori-hen." Can the series protagonist still hold his own against yet another alien sword, especially when the said sword is a far more threatening weapon than the one currently stuck up his butt?

The previous episode revealed that there was more to Kusanagi's story than a determined endeavor to get his beloved scabbard wife back. In truth, the alien sword and his scabbard left the planet of Excalibur in a bid to hide from the scabbard's first husband — the cursed, power-hungry sword Maganagi.

Maganagi sets himself apart from his fellow Excaliburlings with his ability to consume other swords while also possessing his current wielder in order to significantly increase his strength. This, in turn, established the involvement of the mysterious serial murderer, Senbe Manslayer, who was initially Maganagi's wielder, until the cursed sword decided to transfer ownership to the much stronger Sougo.

And although Sougo was able to keep Maganagi under his control for a while, the alien sword has since taken over his mind and is now all set to face Gintoki in an all-out battle for both power and his runaway former scabbard wife.

The preview for the next episode shows Kusanagi losing all hope in the face of their formidable enemy. However, Gintoki is also not about to lay his sword down in what is slowly turning out to be one of the most intense battles that he has had to face.

Can Gintoki still manage to uphold his and Kusanagi's honors? Will he still be able to pull Sougo out of Maganagi's possession?

"Gintama: Porori-hen" airs on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.