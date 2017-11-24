'Gintama Porori-hen' Episode 9 Spoilers: Pop Idol Otsu-chan to Return; Series to Adapt 'Silver Soul Arc' Soon

Sunrise International Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming "Silver Soul Arc," the final arc of the "Gintama" anime series.

Following the conclusion of Kusanagi's story, the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama Porori-hen," is adapting yet another story arc that brings back the pop idol singer, Terakado Tsuu. Additionally, the series has also officially announced a brand new treat in 2018.

The previous episode revealed, through the villainous cursed sword Maganagi, that the scabbard that Kusanagi has mistaken for his long-lost wife was actually the daughter that she was pregnant with when they were separated. This revelation, along with Maganagi's confession about devouring his wife, drove Kusanagi, with help from Gintoki's blood, to sacrifice his own life to destroy Maganagi and ensure his daughter's safety.

In the end, Tetsuko and the Odd Jobs trio decided to forge Kusanagi's remains into a new sword for his daughter, Scarlett, to keep.

On the other hand, the preview for the next episode, titled "Wash Your Hands Before a Handshake," teases the return of Terakado Tsuu in the anime series' adaptation of the "Otsu Arc." Shinpachi gets to, once again, show his love for the pop idol singer, but there seems to be trouble brewing in their midst since his fellow fans are later shown bawling in tears.

Additionally, an announcement video for the final arc has also been released at the end of the previous episode. The preview does not say much about the said arc, except that it will be adapting the "Silver Soul Arc," which is the 64th and final arc in the "Gintama" manga series.

The upcoming arc will feature a new opening theme by DISH titled "Katte ni MY SOUL (Forcefully MY SOUL), and a new ending theme by Burnout Syndromes titled, "Hana ichi monme."

There is still no set date for the "Silver Soul Arc," although it is expected to be released sometime in 2018.

In the meantime, "Gintama: Porori-hen" airs on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.