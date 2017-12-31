'Gintama Rumble' News: New Playable Character, Boss and Story Arc Feature Revealed

Expand | Collapse (Photo: PlayStation) Promo image of "Gintama Rumble" on PS4 and PS Vita.

Sakamoto Tatsuma will be a playable character in "Gintama Rumble," bringing the roster to a dozen, as revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Jump magazine.

The leader of the trading fleet Kaientai, the newly announced playable character is always labelled as a "natural idiot." He is not one to be belittled though as he happens to be among the samurai who fought alongside Gintoki in the Joui War. Not only that, he was also deemed "superior to the Joui 4 Devas."

In the magazine, the "Gintama Rumble" character was dubbed "The Dragon of Katsurahama" and was referred to as "a merchant that travels all over the universe."

As far as playability goes, Sakamoto will be best effective mid range owing to his excellent gun-fighting. Defense-wise, he has the protective fire from the Kairinmaru ship at his disposal.

He may have a love and hate relationship with it in "Gintama Rumble" though because the screenshot shows that him as the target of the blaze instead of the wielder.

Weekly Jump also revealed that "Gintama Rumble" will feature the Star of the Sword King himself, Batou, as a boss. The Harusame pirates second division captain will not make the journey of players in the game any easier.

In "Gintama Rumble," Batou can make use of his "third eye" on his forehead to read his opponent, but what makes him a truly strong contender to beat is his close range attacks with a sword. His flying slash attacks make him a fearsome long-range fighter as well.

"Gintama Rumble" will also feature the "Rakuyou Decisive Battle Arc," as per the magazine. It will be included in the game's story mode that's called "Long-Form Retrospective Rumble Mode." To accurately recreate the arc, Shinsuke Takasugi and Oboro will get to wear the outfits they donned in that very story.

"Gintama Rumble" releases on the PlayStation 4 on Jan. 18.