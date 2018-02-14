Gintama Anime Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Shirogane no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc)," which is the final arc of the long-running anime adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's popular manga series.

Earth may have finally gained the upper ground, thanks to Gengai's secret invention, which brought down an entire armada of the Liberation Army's ships. But could this victory be enough to turn the battle around in favor of humanity on the next episode of the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Silver Soul Arc"?

The previous episode shows Earth's first real triumph against its enemies as Gengai's cannon launched its nanomachines to sabotage the enemy ships hovering over Edo. And although this victory came at the price of Tama, Kintoki and the rest of the robots' lives, it also inspired Gintoki and his alliances to keep on fighting and subdue as many enemies as they could on the ground.

On the other hand, since Gengai has managed to survive, It wouldn't be long until those who have made the biggest sacrifice in this battle were fixed and brought back to functioning shape.

Meanwhile up in space, the stealth ship that Sakamoto commissioned in case the negotiations with the Liberation Army did not go well had just been spotted by an animal-loving prince named Hata. Prince Hata has endeavored to preserve Earth's species by bringing them all together in his version of Noah's Ark.

Could Katsura and his Joi Rebels, who were in the stealth ship, end up in Hata's ship, to be preserved as representatives of humanity? Has Sakamoto and his crew just lost their one and only chance of escape?

The preview for the next episode does not tease any significant addition to this unfortunate part of the narrative. In fact, the upcoming episode seems like a totally different series altogether, set in a kingdom ruled by a dying king. What could this place be, and how does it fit into Earth's ongoing battle for survival?

More importantly, who is Dragonia?

"Gintama: Silver Soul Arc" airs on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.