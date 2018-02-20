Gintama Anime Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Shirogane no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc)," which is the final arc of the long-running anime adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's popular manga series.

Despite all of Odd Jobs' efforts, the Altana Liberation Army will be reaching the Kabuki District on the next episode of the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Shirogane no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc)."

According to the preview for the next episode, the ongoing battle between Edo and the Liberation Army will reach new heights as the villainous invaders reach the Kabuki District. However, it seems that Gintoki and his crew will be mistakenly attacked by the residents and may possibly be incapacitated for a while.

The arrival of the Liberation Army will bring together the people of the Kabuki District in a fierce battle to protect their freedom. But will they be able to fend off such a powerful army, or will Gintoki, his crew, and their allies be on hand to at least give the District a fighting chance?

The Kabuki District is described as the red-light district of Edo and is the main setting of long-running anime series, "Gintama." This is where the Odd Jobs' office is located along with the Otose Snack House. In the district, handful of other cabaret clubs, host clubs, and the like are owned and populated by the Odd Jobs' companions and friends.

The District is also close to the O-Edo Central Terminal and is ruled by the so-called Four Devas of Kabuki District that includes Otose, Kujaku Hime, Saigou Tokumori, and Doromizu Jirochou.

In other words, the Kabuki District is the central setting for everything and everyone that matters in the series, and successfully protecting it from the invading alien forces may just spell hope for all mankind.

"Gintama: Silver Soul Arc" airs on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.