'Gintama: Silver Soul Arc' Anime Spoilers: Big Bad Utsuro to Appear in Episode 3

Gintama Anime Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Shirogane no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc)," which is the final arc of the long-running anime adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's popular manga series.

The negotiations between Edo's current Shogun Nobunobu and the Altana Liberation Army's Admiral Shijaku may have surprisingly gone well, but the real trouble is only about to begin on the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Shirogane no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc)."

Things took an unexpectedly favorable turn aboard the S.S. Heavenly Bird after the allied forces of aliens mistook the Shogun's loose bowel for a bio-weapon much fiercer than a nuclear bomb. As a result, the pillaging soldiers of the Liberation Army were put under stricter supervision, thereby pacifying the rioting humans.

However, this semblance of peace is not destined to last very long. The preview for the next episode, titled "A Delinquent Kid Has Long Neck Hair," teases the appearance of the almost immortal Utsuro, who possesses high amounts of Altana in his body, and is said to be the main and final antagonist in the "Gintama" series.

Additionally, another new character is about to appear as well aboard the Liberation Army's main ship, and it seems that he will be a much harder egg to crack than Admiral Shijaku, who has become a friend to humanity, due to a couple of secrets that he and the Shogun share and have vowed not to ever tell anyone else.

What new threat is Utsuro about to bring to the table, especially since he is now allied with the Tendoshu, the agency that the Liberation Army has come to Edo to destroy? And how will the appearance of a new Liberation Army character change the course of things and affect the fulfillment of their ultimate goal to take over Earth once the problem with Tendoshu has been taken care of?

"Gintama: Silver Soul Arc" airs on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.