Gintama Anime Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Shirogane no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc)," which is the final arc of the long-running anime adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's popular manga series.

Could Doromizu Jirochou be coming back on the next episode of the Japanese action comedy anime series, "Gintama: Shirogane no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc)"?

The preview for the episode curiously titled "Bragging About Your Own Heroic Deeds Will Make People Hate You, so Make Others Do It For You" teases the return of the town's boss and what looks to be the figure of one of the former Devas of Kabuki District, Jirochou.

This seems like a very timely homecoming since the battle to defend the Kabuki District is starting to take its toll on the Odd Jobs crew. The preview also goes on to tease the return of Jirochou's daughter, Chin Pirako, which could add an additional layer of hope to humanity's slowly losing battle against the villainous invaders.

But will Jirocho and Pirako's arrival be enough to turn to significantly turn the tides to humanity's favor? What could the father-daughter tandem do that the warriors currently on the battlefield haven't yet done?

Fans have expressed their excitement over the upcoming return of the former Deva and the part that he and his daughter are about to play in the ongoing battle for humanity's independence. Their homecoming may not be the ultimate answer to Earth's victory over its invaders, but it is apparent that the father and daughter duo will be doing something significant to let the aliens know that they are not to be messed around with.

The Kabuki District continues to fight back, and the next episode may finally reverse its seemingly inevitable doom.

"Gintama: Silver Soul Arc" airs on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.