Gintama Anime Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Shirogane no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc)," which is the final arc of the long-running anime adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's popular manga series.

Just when the Odd Jobs' main man was about to give up all hope of salvation and stop fighting a war the earth seemed to have already lost, help arrived in the form of Edo's troop of hooligan cops in the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Silver Soul Arc."

In the previous episode, after barely escaping an intense fight with the immortal Utsuro and his equally immortal zombie army, Gintoki and his crew ran into an army of tanks that seemed all set to annihilate them. Fortunately, these tanks turned out to already be in the control of the Shinsengumi, Edo's special military police force, and one of Earth's most passionate and fiercest protectors.

Moreover, they have also managed to deflect an attack on the Tokugawa Castle and thus save the life of the former shogun's sister, Princess Soyo, who has vowed to watch over the castle. Various claims of improved strength and skills have been made, especially by those on the ground with the Odd Jobs, but it was only Yamazaki, a.k.a. Zakiyama, who seemed to have shown promise with his grenade launcher and shockingly new looks.

The fight for Earth's salvation has indeed begun anew. However, it seems that Zakiyama will have some explaining to do about his surprising transformation as teased in the preview for the next episode titled, "Geezers Carve the Things They Shouldn't Forget into Their Wrinkles."

And even though he may not look the same, he and the rest of the Shinsengumi have kept their strong desire to protect Edo intact, and are all in to fight their destructive enemies.

Everybody's coming together for what is starting to look like an all out battle. But various other forces, aside from Utsuro, are also gearing up to blast Earth off its orbit. With the Odd Jobs, the Shinsengumi, and the rest of their alliances be able to keep their home planet in one piece to the very end?

"Gintama: Silver Soul Arc" airs on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.