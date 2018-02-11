Gintama Anime Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Shirogane no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc)," which is the final arc of the long-running anime adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's popular manga series.

Gengai may have just found a way to take Earth's powerful enemies down, but it could also come at the expense of his own life on the next episode of the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Silver Soul Arc."

Everybody who's anybody seemed to have gathered together to fight the invading Altana Liberation Army in hopes of bringing peace back to Edo and to the rest of the world.

Moreover, the previous episode also revealed that Yamazaki's transformation was the result of literally shedding his old body, which he viewed as "the restraints that shackled him." But things did not quite end well for him when his old body, which was hanging from his rear-end, drifted away along with his soul during one crucial attack.

And then, Gengai came in with a plan. He has apparently been working on a secret weapon since the end of the Joi war. However, in order for this machine to work, Tama and Kintoki would have to be inside and keep it running once its operating system went offline as a result of the nanomachines that it would be releasing into the air.

Since these nanomachines have been programmed to destroy every machine in sight, Gengai's secret weapon itself was not immune to its attack.

But could this really be the end for Gengai, Tama, and Kintoki, as teased in the preview for the next episode? And if so, how far will their sacrifice advance Earth's chances of survival? Then again, will the Odd Jobs crew be able to reach them in time and find a way to win the war without paying for it with their lives?

Additionally, the Liberation Army is just one part of the problem. Should Gengai, Tama, and Kintoki, be able to bring them down for good, they will still have to face Utsuro and his zombie army. Will Gengai survive this phase of the battle to contribute to the next fight? Or will his, Tama, and Kintoki's sacrifice be enough of a motivation to keep Gintoki and the rest of humanity fighting for their lives?

"Gintama: Silver Soul Arc" airs on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.