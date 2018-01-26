'Gintama: Silver Soul Arc' Episode 4 Spoilers: Gintoki Takes On Utsuro and His Zombie Army

Gintama Anime Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-comedy anime series, "Gintama: Shirogane no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc)," which is the final arc of the long-running anime adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's popular manga series.

Whatever progress the previous negotiations between Altana Liberation Army's Admiral Shijaku and Edo's Shogun Nobunobu has quickly been undone with the reappearance of series' true villain, Utsuro, on the Japanese action comedy anime series, "Gintama: Silver Soul Arc."

However, an upcoming threat is also being cooked up by a grieving Ensho, the warrior prince of Planet Burei who has lost his pregnant wife during the resulting incident brought on by Utsuro's appearance. Even though the Tendoshu has since been turned into horrifically mutated but otherwise harmless husks, the prince would still want to proceed with the initial plan of conquering and destroying Earth in order to pacify the soldiers who have also lost their loved ones in the incident.

And to ensure that nobody catches up and thus foil his plan, he went on to imprison Shijuku and Nobunobu along with Sakamoto and Mutsu.

On the other hand, Utsuro has also just issued a challenge to Gintoki to make a choice between fighting him and dying at this very moment or retreating and dying later when Altana Liberation Army destroyed the planet. Gintoki replied that he would then destroy both Utsuro's zombie army and the Altan Liberation Army with his sword.

But does Earth really stand a chance against such powerful forces working against its goal of attaining a peaceful existence? Or are the planet's days truly numbered?

The preview for the next episode titled "The Line Between Tenacious and Annoying Is Paper-Thin" teases a tough battle between Gintoki's crew and Utsuro's zombified army. It also looks like Gintoki may even be forced to retreat, but will he still be able to fight another day? Is all hope truly lost, and are Gintoki and his crew just delaying the inevitable?

"Gintama: Silver Soul Arc" airs on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.