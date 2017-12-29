Gintama Anime Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-comedy anime series, “Gintama: Gin no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc),” which is the final arc of the long-running anime adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi’s popular manga series.

Now that "Porori-hen (Slip Arc)" has ended, a new chapter is about to dawn on the long-running anime adaptation of Hideaki Sorachi's popular manga series, "Gintama." What new challenges await Gintoki and his Odd Jobs crew in the series' upcoming final arc, "Gintama: Gin no Tamashii-hen (Gintama: Silver Soul Arc)"?

The arc, which will begin airing on the first Sunday of the new year, will feature an invasion attempt on earth over the potent energy source known as the Altana. The violence that ensues will extremely confuse the people of Edo, but there will still be those who are able to keep a tight grip on their senses and continue to fight without giving up.

One such man is the MADAO, Taizo Hasegawa, who will be the first to react when the Amanto Liberation Army starts to attack Edo, and who will put all of his coins onto the Odd Jobs' office with a commission letter, hiring Gintoki and his crew to help fight the invading army.

Gintoki and his team will then be forced to form alliances with old friends and former enemies in a quest to not only take the main antagonist, Utsuro down, but also to fight off the gathering army of vengeful Amanto all set on destroying the Earth.

A 30-second teaser video released on Bandai Namco Pictures' official YouTube channel has previewed the upcoming arc's new opening theme titled "Katte ni My Soul," which was performed by DISH//. The new ending theme song titled "Hana Ichi Monme," will, in turn, be performed by Burnout Syndromes.

The source manga debut in 2004 in Shueisha's "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine, and has reportedly entered its final arc in July 2016.

"Gintama: Silver Soul Arc," premieres on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 1:35 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.