Gionee M7 Plus Specs, Release Date: New Leaks Reveal Design, Hardware Change

(Photo: Gionee) The Gionee M7.

It looks like it won't be long before the Gionee M7 Plus is officially unveiled, but that does not mean users will have to wait for its launch to learn more about the device.

Renders of the next big Gionee offering recently found their way online, providing a closer look at the bigger M7 iteration's brushed metal rear panel in blue. There, a dual camera setup is situated along with the fingerprint scanner.

This goes to show that the Gionee M7 Plus will come with the same design the standard model came with. This means it will also be without side bezels and only very thin forehead and chin. This setup results to a much bigger display (which is believed to be at 6.43 inches) and a tall aspect ratio of 18:9.

Images from what is believed to be the shoot for an upcoming Gionee M7 Plus commercial have also emerged, suggesting that the handset will arrive sooner rather than later.

Before these renders and images came to light, the smartphone also popped by GFXBench and AnTuTu for some benchmark tests, where some of its key specifications and features were revealed.

The Gionee M7 Plus is trading the MediaTek Helio P30 processor for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which comes with the Adreno 512 graphics processing unit (GPU).

It is revealed in its GFXBench listing that just like the original model, the Plus version is also getting 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of expandable storage.

It is also showed there that the screen of the Gionee M7 Plus will be at 2,160 x 1,080px. The Android 7.1.1 Nougat will be running the show.

These details are corroborated by AnTuTu, but it also listed that the device will come with a 16 MP main snapper with 4K video and an 8 MP front one.

The Gionee M7 Plus has no release date yet but these leaks suggest it will see the light of day sooner rather than later.