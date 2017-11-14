Gionee S11 Specs, Release Date: Device Boasts Four Cameras, Colorful Back Panels in New Leak

(Photo: Gionee) The Gionee S10.

Two weeks before its purported launch, the highly anticipated Gionee S11 becomes the subject of a brand-new leak that reveals a number of key specifications.

A couple of live images showing the device that found their way online show the handset with a FullView display, which would mean a higher aspect ratio of 18:9 (the new norm in mobiles) and thinner bezels.

From what can be seen in the images, the Gionee S11 sports smaller sides compared with the ones on its predecessor launched last July. The forehead and chin also look a lot slimmer.

The display will reportedly measure 6 inches with full high-definition (HD) resolution, which users can expect to look amazing on the nearly bezel-less type design the handset is adopting.

The images also reveal that the Gionee S11, like the Gionee S10, will come with a total of four cameras although previous reports indicate that there won't be major upgrades to look forward to as far as this department of the handset is concerned.

The Gionee S11 will apparently share the same camera setup found in the last-generation Gionee S-series device, meaning it will don 16 MP and 8MP snappers on the back and 20 MP and 8 MP sensors on the front.

The leaked images also reveal that the Gionee S11 will be offered in blue, pink and gold color variants. Its predecessor came with black and green as well, but it looks like this might not be the case for the new version.

More on the design, a fingerprint scanner can be spotted on the back just below the camera LED flash while the 3.5-mm headphone jack is still present.

Past rumors and leaks also indicate that the upcoming Gionee smartphone will have 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) paired with an octa-core chipset and 64 GB storage, which the Gionee S10 had. A 4 GB model is also reportedly on the way.

The Gionee S11 is expected to be launched on Nov. 26.