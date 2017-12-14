Girls' Last Tour Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese dystopian anime series, "Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou (Girls' Last Tour)." based on the manga created by Tsukumizu.

Chito and Yuuri have just met a new companion on the Japanese slice-of-life dystopian anime series "Girls' Last Tour." What is this creature exactly and how will this affect the girls' future adventures?

When the girls discovered what they figured out to be a kind of grave for keeping the most precious belongings of those who have already died, Chito has specifically told her companion Yuuri to put back everything that they have pulled out of the grave boxes.

However, as it turned out, Yuuri, being Yuuri, decided to keep a radio that she then took out while they were traveling on a subway. And when the radio began picking up sounds, it sent the girls on a quest to find its possible source, and they were thus led outside to the site of a battle that has been fought many years ago.

And it was among the decays and devastations of war that they found a strange, weasel-like creature that seemed to be communicating with them through the radio.

What could this creature be, and what strange phenomenon has made it possible for it to try communicating with them through a radio? What will its very existence reveal about what has happened to the world all those years ago, when the war that brought this much devastation was first fought?

Could this finding this creature mean that the girls are getting closer to unraveling the answers to the ultimate question of what has happened to this world?

"Girls' Last Tour" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and at 11 p.m. JST on BS11. It also airs on Sun TV on the same day at midnight JST and on KBS Kyoto late night at 1:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.