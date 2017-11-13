'Girls' Last Tour' Episode 7 Spoilers: What Lies at the Bottom of the Ruins?

Girls' Last Tour Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese dystopian anime series, "Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou (Girls' Last Tour)." based on the manga created by Tsukumizu.

Chito and Yuuri's world continue to expand on the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Girls' Last Tour." Will the girls ever be able to reach the next city over?

The previous episode revealed an important piece of information about Chito and Yuuri's journey. As it turned out, they have been exploring the ruins of just one of the many cities laid to waste by an apocalyptic war. What lies beyond this, they did not know, nor would they have cared for, if not for a new acquaintance's ambition.

Ishii, the woman who helped fix the girls' motorcycle, had been working on recreating the old civilization's flying machine in order to find out what lay beyond the borders of their current city.

However, she failed to be on the air long enough to leave the city limits, but ironically also found peace in having tried and failed.

On the other hand, Chito and Yuuri, having made sure that Ishii would be fine once she hit the ground on her parachute, went on ahead with their journey, with no set destination other than the distance they could cover on their motorcycle in a day.

But could everything really be as hopeless as the girls think? Or will Ishii, who kept falling to the lowest level of what seemed to be layers of ruined cities, find something unexpected that may prove otherwise?

Chito and Yuuri have been traveling for a while now, and so far, they have already met two other survivors along the way. If and when their paths should happen to cross again, what new revelations will Kanazawa and Ishii be able to share with the girls who have already made their peace with the hopelessness of their situation?

"Girls' Last Tour" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and at 11 p.m. JST on BS11. It also airs on Sun TV on the same day at midnight JST and on KBS Kyoto late night at 1:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.