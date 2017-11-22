'Girls' Last Tour' Episode 8 Spoilers: Did Chito and Yuuri Manage to Find a Limitless Source of Food Rations?

Girls' Last Tour Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese dystopian anime series, "Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou (Girls' Last Tour)." based on the manga created by Tsukumizu.

Chito and Yuuri may have lost an acquaintance, but Ishii's departure has also left them with a chance to up their food supply on the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "Girls' Last Tour."

After Ishii's attempt to fly failed in an earlier episode, the girls were assured of her survival when they saw her gliding safely down with a parachute. This, in turn, made them decide to go ahead and check out the rest of Ishii's base since the woman probably wouldn't be coming back anymore, and they are also already running out of food rations.

And although they got lost earlier in their exploration, they manage to chance upon some pipes with a path inside them that eventually led to what turned out to be an old food production room. It was right in this place and at this moment that Chito and Yuuri were able to revive the art of baking by gathering all the necessary ingredients, which could all be found around the base, and following some simple instructions.

Now that the girls have increased their food supply, as well as their knowledge of creating their own food, the two of them will not lack for sustenance for a while. However, having found quite a comfortable, cozy, and functional place, one can't help but wonder if leaving all these behind will ever cross their minds?

The girls went on to back biscuits in the likeness of their own faces as well as the faces of the people they have met on the way. Will their paths ever cross again with that of the map-maker, Kanazawa, and the dreamer, Ishii? What new stories will their friends be sharing with them then? Will it be one of hope or one of more desolation up ahead?

"Girls' Last Tour" airs on Fridays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and at 11 p.m. JST on BS11. It also airs on Sun TV on the same day at midnight JST and on KBS Kyoto late night at 1:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.