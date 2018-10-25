Girls Plot to Kill Classmates, Drink Their Blood in Ritual Satan Worship

(Photo: Reuters/David W. Cerny) A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in the southern Bohemian town of Kaplice, December 12, 2015. Each year people in traditional costumes and masks parade through the streets to perform an old ritual to disperse the ghosts of winter.

Two young girls from Florida are now in police custody after preparing an elaborate scheme to kill their Bartow Middle School classmates as an act of Satan worship.

Fox 13 reported that the 11 and 12-years-old girls were armed with scissors, knives and a pizza cutter in hopes maim and kill over a dozen of their classmates in a school bathroom, then drink their blood out of a gauntlet.

"They wanted to kill at least 15 people and were waiting in the bathroom for the opportunity to find smaller kids they could overpower to be their victims," Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

Investigators said they believe the girls were serious about carrying out the plan and school administrators got to them just moments before they attacked. The duo told police they planned the crime over the weekend in the name of devil-worship.

"As I sat there last night and watched these interviews, I do not believe this was a joke," Hall continued.

A search of the girls home after the arrest revealed they had a map of the school with the words "Go to kill in bathroom," written on the paper, according to Fox 13.

Police also found similar messages on the unidentified girls' cell phones.

"We will leave body parts at the entrance and then we will kill ourselves," the phone messages said according to police.

"It is very disturbing to me, not only as an educator but also as a superintendent and as a parent, but I want parents to know we're going to do everything to keep their kids safe," school Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said in the press conference.

The young ladies are now in a juvenile facility and face several charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.